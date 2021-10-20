    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 4, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots defended by Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton (13) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 4, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots defended by Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton (13) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    Atlantic Division foes meet when the New York Knicks (0-0) host the Boston Celtics (0-0) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Knicks

    Knicks vs Celtics Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -2

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Celtics

    • Last year, the 107.1 points per game the Knicks recorded were just 4.2 fewer points than the Celtics gave up (111.3).
    • When New York scored more than 111.3 points last season, it went 21-4.
    • Boston went 17-10 last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Celtics' 112.7 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 104.7 the Knicks allowed.
    • When it scored more than 104.7 points last season, Boston went 33-21.
    • New York went 37-17 last season when it gave up fewer than 112.7 points.
    • The Knicks were the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Celtics finished 17th.
    • The Knicks and the Celtics were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Celtics were the 17th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished 15th.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Randle made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Nerlens Noel averaged 1.1 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game last season.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Enes Kanter averaged 11.0 boards per game and Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per game.
    • Tatum hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
