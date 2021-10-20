Oct 4, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots defended by Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton (13) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division foes meet when the New York Knicks (0-0) host the Boston Celtics (0-0) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2 216.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Celtics

Last year, the 107.1 points per game the Knicks recorded were just 4.2 fewer points than the Celtics gave up (111.3).

When New York scored more than 111.3 points last season, it went 21-4.

Boston went 17-10 last season when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Celtics' 112.7 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 104.7 the Knicks allowed.

When it scored more than 104.7 points last season, Boston went 33-21.

New York went 37-17 last season when it gave up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Knicks were the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Celtics finished 17th.

The Knicks and the Celtics were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Celtics were the 17th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished 15th.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.

Randle made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

Nerlens Noel averaged 1.1 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game last season.

Celtics Players to Watch