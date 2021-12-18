How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlantic Division foes meet when the Boston Celtics (14-15) host the New York Knicks (13-16) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks
- The Celtics record 108.3 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 107.2 the Knicks allow.
- Boston has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.
- New York is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics give up.
- New York is 7-3 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Boston is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Celtics make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Boston has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- New York has put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.2 points and 8.6 boards per game.
- Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.6 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (9.8 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
- Evan Fournier knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
L 117-102
Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
L 114-111
Away
12/10/2021
Suns
L 111-90
Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
W 117-103
Home
12/17/2021
Warriors
L 111-107
Home
12/18/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/25/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Pacers
L 122-102
Away
12/10/2021
Raptors
L 90-87
Away
12/12/2021
Bucks
L 112-97
Home
12/14/2021
Warriors
L 105-96
Home
12/16/2021
Rockets
W 116-103
Away
12/18/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/21/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/23/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/25/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/28/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Pistons
-
Away