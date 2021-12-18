Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Atlantic Division foes meet when the Boston Celtics (14-15) host the New York Knicks (13-16) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

    • The Celtics record 108.3 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 107.2 the Knicks allow.
    • Boston has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.
    • New York is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics give up.
    • New York is 7-3 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • Boston is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Celtics make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • Boston has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
    • The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
    • New York has put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.2 points and 8.6 boards per game.
    • Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.6 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (9.8 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).
    • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Lakers

    L 117-102

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clippers

    L 114-111

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Suns

    L 111-90

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Bucks

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Warriors

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Pacers

    L 122-102

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Raptors

    L 90-87

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-97

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Warriors

    L 105-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-103

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

