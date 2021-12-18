Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division foes meet when the Boston Celtics (14-15) host the New York Knicks (13-16) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Knicks

The Celtics record 108.3 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 107.2 the Knicks allow.

Boston has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.

New York is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics give up.

New York is 7-3 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Boston is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Celtics make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Boston has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Knicks are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

New York has put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.2 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.6 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle holds the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.6 per game), rebounds (9.8 per game), and assists (5.2 per game).

Evan Fournier knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.

Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Lakers L 117-102 Away 12/8/2021 Clippers L 114-111 Away 12/10/2021 Suns L 111-90 Away 12/13/2021 Bucks W 117-103 Home 12/17/2021 Warriors L 111-107 Home 12/18/2021 Knicks - Home 12/20/2021 76ers - Home 12/22/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/25/2021 Bucks - Away 12/27/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/29/2021 Clippers - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule