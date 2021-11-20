Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (8-8) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Thunder

    • The 108.1 points per game the Celtics score are just 2.9 more points than the Thunder give up (105.2).
    • Boston has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 105.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 5-6 when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Thunder put up an average of 98.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.
    • Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Boston is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.1 points.
    • This season, the Celtics have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
    • Boston has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
    • The Thunder are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
    • Oklahoma City has compiled a 2-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.0 per contest to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.
    • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is reliable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    W 122-113

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 91-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 98-92

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    L 110-99

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 130-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    W 105-103

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    L 120-96

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    L 103-90

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    W 101-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    L 96-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

