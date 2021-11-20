Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (8-8) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Thunder

The 108.1 points per game the Celtics score are just 2.9 more points than the Thunder give up (105.2).

Boston has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 105.2 points.

Oklahoma City is 5-6 when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.

The Thunder put up an average of 98.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.

Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Boston is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.1 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.

Boston has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 2-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.0 per contest to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has averaged 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.

Gilgeous-Alexander is reliable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.2 made threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Bucks W 122-113 Home 11/13/2021 Cavaliers L 91-89 Away 11/15/2021 Cavaliers W 98-92 Away 11/17/2021 Hawks L 110-99 Away 11/19/2021 Lakers W 130-108 Home 11/20/2021 Thunder - Home 11/22/2021 Rockets - Home 11/24/2021 Nets - Home 11/26/2021 Spurs - Away 11/28/2021 Raptors - Away 12/1/2021 76ers - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule