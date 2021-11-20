How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (8-8) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Thunder
- The 108.1 points per game the Celtics score are just 2.9 more points than the Thunder give up (105.2).
- Boston has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 105.2 points.
- Oklahoma City is 5-6 when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Thunder put up an average of 98.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 106.5 the Celtics give up.
- Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Boston is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.1 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
- Boston has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 43.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 2-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.0 per contest to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.2 assists in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is reliable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Bucks
W 122-113
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
L 91-89
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
W 98-92
Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
L 110-99
Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
W 130-108
Home
11/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/22/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/28/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/1/2021
76ers
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Kings
W 105-103
Home
11/14/2021
Nets
L 120-96
Home
11/15/2021
Heat
L 103-90
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
W 101-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
L 96-89
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
-
Home