Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51) will host the Boston Celtics (44-28) after losing 10 home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-14.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Celtics
- The Celtics put up 109.9 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 110.7 the Thunder give up.
- Boston is 27-7 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 15-18.
- The Thunder score an average of 102.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 103.6 points, Oklahoma City is 14-17.
- Boston's record is 27-5 when it allows fewer than 102.8 points.
- The Celtics are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
- The Celtics' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder grab per game (10.5).
- The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.7 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has tallied 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
21
2022
Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
