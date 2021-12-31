Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives for the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and guard George Hill (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-29) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (16-19) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at TD Garden. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Magic

The 107.6 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Magic give up.

Boston has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 7-10.

The Magic average 5.3 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Celtics give up (107.0).

Orlando has put together a 3-9 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

Boston's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.

The Celtics make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Boston has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 42.7% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 44.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando has put together a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, putting up 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.

Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 10.6 PPG scoring average.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner averages 15.8 points and adds 2.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 12.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Wagner is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Cavaliers W 111-101 Home 12/25/2021 Bucks L 117-113 Away 12/27/2021 Timberwolves L 108-103 Away 12/29/2021 Clippers L 91-82 Home 12/31/2021 Suns W 123-108 Home 1/2/2022 Magic - Home 1/5/2022 Spurs - Home 1/6/2022 Knicks - Away 1/8/2022 Knicks - Home 1/10/2022 Pacers - Home 1/12/2022 Pacers - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule