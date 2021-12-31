Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives for the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and guard George Hill (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (7-29) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (16-19) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at TD Garden. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Magic

    • The 107.6 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Magic give up.
    • Boston has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 7-10.
    • The Magic average 5.3 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Celtics give up (107.0).
    • Orlando has put together a 3-9 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
    • Boston's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.
    • The Celtics make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
    • Boston has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
    • The Magic are shooting 42.7% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 44.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
    • Orlando has put together a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, putting up 25.6 points and 8.6 boards per game.
    • Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 10.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner averages 15.8 points and adds 2.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 12.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Wagner is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 111-101

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-113

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 108-103

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Clippers

    L 91-82

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Suns

    W 123-108

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    W 104-98

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    L 93-83

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-110

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    L 136-118

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

