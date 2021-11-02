Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (2-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (2-6) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Celtics

    • The 103.9 points per game the Magic score are 15.8 fewer points than the Celtics give up (119.7).
    • The Celtics score an average of 113.9 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 111.5 the Magic give up.
    • Boston is 1-3 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
    • Orlando has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.
    • The Celtics are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
    • The Magic average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.4).
    • The Celtics are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 14th.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 19.4 points and dishes out 5.6 assists per game.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.
    • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jaylen Brown is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.5 rebounds and averages 2.5 assists per game.
    • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Al Horford with 10.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.4 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
    • Brown is the top shooter from distance for the Celtics, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart with 2.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Horford with 3.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
