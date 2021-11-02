Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (2-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (2-6) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Celtics

The 103.9 points per game the Magic score are 15.8 fewer points than the Celtics give up (119.7).

The Celtics score an average of 113.9 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 111.5 the Magic give up.

Boston is 1-3 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Orlando has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.

The Celtics are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.

The Magic average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.4).

The Celtics are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 14th.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 19.4 points and dishes out 5.6 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch