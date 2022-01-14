Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (21-21) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (fifth in league, 27.1) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Celtics vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-3.5
208 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Celtics
- The 107.3 points per game the 76ers score are only 1.5 more points than the Celtics allow (105.8).
- When Philadelphia scores more than 105.8 points, it is 17-6.
- When Boston gives up fewer than 107.3 points, it is 15-5.
- The Celtics put up an average of 107.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 105.7 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Boston is 14-8.
- Philadelphia is 20-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank ninth.
- The 76ers average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Celtics.
- The Celtics are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Embiid, who puts up 27.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 16.6 PPG.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 25.7 points per game. He also pulls down 8.4 rebounds and averages 3.7 assists per game.
- The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.8 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
- Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Smart (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
