Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (11-10) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Philadelphia 76ers (11-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers

The Celtics put up only 0.7 more points per game (107.1) than the 76ers give up (106.4).

Boston has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.

Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The 76ers' 107.4 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics allow.

Philadelphia is 7-6 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Boston's record is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

Boston is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The 76ers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.5% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia has put together a 9-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who accumulates 24.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 11.2 PPG scoring average.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey collects 18.0 points and adds 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry is reliable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.

Drummond's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Thunder W 111-105 Home 11/22/2021 Rockets W 108-90 Home 11/24/2021 Nets L 123-104 Home 11/26/2021 Spurs L 96-88 Away 11/28/2021 Raptors W 109-97 Away 12/1/2021 76ers - Home 12/3/2021 Jazz - Away 12/4/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/7/2021 Lakers - Away 12/8/2021 Clippers - Away 12/10/2021 Suns - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule