Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (11-10) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Philadelphia 76ers (11-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers
- The Celtics put up only 0.7 more points per game (107.1) than the 76ers give up (106.4).
- Boston has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.
- Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The 76ers' 107.4 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics allow.
- Philadelphia is 7-6 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Boston's record is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.1% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- Boston is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The 76ers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.5% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia has put together a 9-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who accumulates 24.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 11.2 PPG scoring average.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey collects 18.0 points and adds 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is reliable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Drummond's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Thunder
W 111-105
Home
11/22/2021
Rockets
W 108-90
Home
11/24/2021
Nets
L 123-104
Home
11/26/2021
Spurs
L 96-88
Away
11/28/2021
Raptors
W 109-97
Away
12/1/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/4/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
L 118-111
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
W 102-94
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
L 116-96
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 121-120
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
W 101-96
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
-
Home