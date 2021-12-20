Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 20, 2021 at TD Garden. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers

    • The Celtics record 108.5 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow.
    • When Boston totals more than 106.7 points, it is 10-7.
    • Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The 76ers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.3).
    • When it scores more than 107.3 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.
    • Boston is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.
    • In games Boston shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
    • The 76ers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Philadelphia is 13-5 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, distributing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 10.8 PPG.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey averages enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.0 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Drummond (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Clippers

    L 114-111

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Suns

    L 111-90

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Bucks

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Warriors

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Knicks

    W 114-107

    Home

    12/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 118-96

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    W 102-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 126-91

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    L 101-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    L 114-105

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket around LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nick Cannon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Miracles Across 125th Street'

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy