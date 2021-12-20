How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 20, 2021 at TD Garden. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers
- The Celtics record 108.5 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow.
- When Boston totals more than 106.7 points, it is 10-7.
- Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The 76ers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.3).
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.
- Boston is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
- The 76ers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Philadelphia is 13-5 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, distributing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 10.8 PPG.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey averages enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.0 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Drummond (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
L 114-111
Away
12/10/2021
Suns
L 111-90
Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
W 117-103
Home
12/17/2021
Warriors
L 111-107
Home
12/18/2021
Knicks
W 114-107
Home
12/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/25/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Suns
-
Home
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
L 118-96
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
W 102-93
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
L 126-91
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
L 101-96
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
L 114-105
Away
12/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/23/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/26/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/28/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/30/2021
Nets
-
Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
-
Home