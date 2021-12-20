Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 20, 2021 at TD Garden. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers

The Celtics record 108.5 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow.

When Boston totals more than 106.7 points, it is 10-7.

Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The 76ers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.3).

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Philadelphia is 9-6.

Boston is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 105.6 points.

The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The 76ers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Philadelphia is 13-5 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, distributing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 10.8 PPG.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey averages enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Andre Drummond grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.0 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Drummond (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Clippers L 114-111 Away 12/10/2021 Suns L 111-90 Away 12/13/2021 Bucks W 117-103 Home 12/17/2021 Warriors L 111-107 Home 12/18/2021 Knicks W 114-107 Home 12/20/2021 76ers - Home 12/22/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/25/2021 Bucks - Away 12/27/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/29/2021 Clippers - Home 12/31/2021 Suns - Home

