Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (20-4) will attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (13-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Suns

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Suns

    Suns vs Celtics Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -4

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Celtics

    • The Suns put up 111.4 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 107.2 the Celtics give up.
    • Phoenix is 16-0 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
    • Boston is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
    • The Celtics put up an average of 108.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow to opponents.
    • Boston is 8-6 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Phoenix has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.7 points.
    • The Suns are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank seventh.
    • The Suns average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Celtics.
    • The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
    • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.1 assists in each contest.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayson Tatum with 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
    • Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game. He also scores 11.3 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Tatum is consistent from distance and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Smart (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Robert Williams III (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

