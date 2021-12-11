Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (20-4) will attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (13-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 213.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Celtics

The Suns put up 111.4 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 107.2 the Celtics give up.

Phoenix is 16-0 when scoring more than 107.2 points.

Boston is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Celtics put up an average of 108.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow to opponents.

Boston is 8-6 when it scores more than 105.0 points.

Phoenix has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.7 points.

The Suns are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank seventh.

The Suns average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Celtics.

The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.1 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch