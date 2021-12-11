Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (20-4) will attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (13-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-4
213.5 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Celtics
- The Suns put up 111.4 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 107.2 the Celtics give up.
- Phoenix is 16-0 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
- Boston is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Celtics put up an average of 108.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 105.0 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Boston is 8-6 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Phoenix has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Suns are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank seventh.
- The Suns average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Celtics.
- The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 11th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.1 assists in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while JaVale McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayson Tatum with 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
- Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game. He also scores 11.3 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Tatum is consistent from distance and leads the Celtics with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Smart (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Robert Williams III (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
