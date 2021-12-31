Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (16-19) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (27-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 at TD Garden. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Suns

    • The 111.8 points per game the Suns put up are only 4.8 more points than the Celtics give up (107.0).
    • When Phoenix totals more than 107.0 points, it is 23-1.
    • Boston has a 13-9 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
    • The Celtics score only 3.2 more points per game (107.6) than the Suns give up (104.4).
    • Boston is 11-8 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
    • Phoenix is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.6 points.
    • This season, the Suns have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Celtics' opponents have hit.
    • Phoenix has a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
    • Boston has compiled an 11-8 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
    • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 9.8 assists in each contest.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum racks up 25.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.
    • Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart holds the top spot for assists with 5.5 per game, adding 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
    • Tatum hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (1.8 per game).

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-90

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    L 116-107

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 114-113

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Thunder

    W 115-97

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    76ers

    L 108-103

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 111-101

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-113

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 108-103

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Clippers

    L 91-82

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

