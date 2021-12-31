Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (16-19) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (27-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021 at TD Garden. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Suns

The 111.8 points per game the Suns put up are only 4.8 more points than the Celtics give up (107.0).

When Phoenix totals more than 107.0 points, it is 23-1.

Boston has a 13-9 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Celtics score only 3.2 more points per game (107.6) than the Suns give up (104.4).

Boston is 11-8 when it scores more than 104.4 points.

Phoenix is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.6 points.

This season, the Suns have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Celtics' opponents have hit.

Phoenix has a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Boston has compiled an 11-8 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 9.8 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum racks up 25.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.

Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Smart holds the top spot for assists with 5.5 per game, adding 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.

Tatum hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (1.8 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Lakers W 108-90 Away 12/23/2021 Thunder W 113-101 Home 12/25/2021 Warriors L 116-107 Home 12/27/2021 Grizzlies L 114-113 Home 12/29/2021 Thunder W 115-97 Home 12/31/2021 Celtics - Away 1/2/2022 Hornets - Away 1/4/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/6/2022 Clippers - Home 1/8/2022 Heat - Home 1/11/2022 Raptors - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule