Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (23-23) face the Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 107.5 points per game the Celtics average are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
  • Boston has a 10-4 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
  • Portland is 12-4 when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score just 2.5 more points per game (108.3) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.8).
  • When it scores more than 105.8 points, Portland is 13-13.
  • Boston's record is 18-8 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
  • The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Portland is 11-13 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.2 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.6 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 14.0 points and 2.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 14.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.
  • Simons knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Pacers

W 119-100

Away

1/14/2022

76ers

L 111-99

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

W 114-112

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

W 104-92

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

L 111-102

Home

1/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/25/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/28/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/31/2022

Heat

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Nets

W 114-108

Home

1/13/2022

Nuggets

L 140-108

Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

W 115-110

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

W 98-88

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

L 104-92

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/26/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bulls

-

Away

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy