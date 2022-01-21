Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (23-23) face the Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

The 107.5 points per game the Celtics average are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.

Boston has a 10-4 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Portland is 12-4 when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.

The Trail Blazers score just 2.5 more points per game (108.3) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.8).

When it scores more than 105.8 points, Portland is 13-13.

Boston's record is 18-8 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.

The Celtics are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 47.6% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Portland is 11-13 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.2 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.6 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.

Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 14.0 points and 2.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 14.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.

Simons knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Pacers W 119-100 Away 1/14/2022 76ers L 111-99 Away 1/15/2022 Bulls W 114-112 Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans W 104-92 Home 1/19/2022 Hornets L 111-102 Home 1/21/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/23/2022 Wizards - Away 1/25/2022 Kings - Home 1/28/2022 Hawks - Away 1/29/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/31/2022 Heat - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule