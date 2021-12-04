Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) go up against the Boston Celtics (12-11) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-1.5
217.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics
- The 107.3 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
- Boston is 4-4 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 107.3 points, it is 9-1.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 109.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Boston's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.
- The Celtics average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Trail Blazers grab.
- The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 12th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 24.9 points and pulls down 8.7 boards per game.
- Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dishing out 5.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 12.4 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ McCollum is dependable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)