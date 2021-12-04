Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) go up against the Boston Celtics (12-11) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

    • The 107.3 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
    • Boston is 4-4 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
    • When Portland gives up fewer than 107.3 points, it is 9-1.
    • The Trail Blazers score an average of 109.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • Portland has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
    • Boston's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.
    • The Celtics average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Trail Blazers grab.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 12th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 24.9 points and pulls down 8.7 boards per game.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dishing out 5.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
    • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 12.4 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum is dependable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.0 per game.

