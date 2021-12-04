Dec 3, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) go up against the Boston Celtics (12-11) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -1.5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

The 107.3 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.

Boston is 4-4 when scoring more than 110.2 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 107.3 points, it is 9-1.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 109.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.

Boston's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fourth.

The Celtics average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Trail Blazers grab.

The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 12th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 24.9 points and pulls down 8.7 boards per game.

Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dishing out 5.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Al Horford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch