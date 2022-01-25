Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-30) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (24-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at TD Garden. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Kings

The Celtics average 6.9 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Kings allow (114.5).

When Boston puts up more than 114.5 points, it is 9-2.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 6-7.

The Kings put up an average of 110.5 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics allow.

Sacramento has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Boston is 19-10 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Celtics are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Kings allow to opponents.

Boston has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Kings' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

Sacramento is 16-13 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Brown, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.0 points per game. He also collects 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.2 assists per game.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 7.2 per game.

Buddy Hield hits 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Haliburton's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Bulls W 114-112 Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans W 104-92 Home 1/19/2022 Hornets L 111-102 Home 1/21/2022 Trail Blazers L 109-105 Home 1/23/2022 Wizards W 116-87 Away 1/25/2022 Kings - Home 1/28/2022 Hawks - Away 1/29/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/31/2022 Heat - Home 2/2/2022 Hornets - Home 2/4/2022 Pistons - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule