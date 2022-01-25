How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (18-30) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (24-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at TD Garden. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Kings
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Kings
- The Celtics average 6.9 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Kings allow (114.5).
- When Boston puts up more than 114.5 points, it is 9-2.
- When Sacramento gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 6-7.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.5 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics allow.
- Sacramento has put together a 16-10 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Boston is 19-10 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Boston has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Kings' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.0%).
- Sacramento is 16-13 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Brown, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.0 points per game. He also collects 3.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 7.2 per game.
- Buddy Hield hits 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Haliburton's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Bulls
W 114-112
Home
1/17/2022
Pelicans
W 104-92
Home
1/19/2022
Hornets
L 111-102
Home
1/21/2022
Trail Blazers
L 109-105
Home
1/23/2022
Wizards
W 116-87
Away
1/25/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/28/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/31/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
2/4/2022
Pistons
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Lakers
W 125-116
Home
1/14/2022
Rockets
W 126-114
Home
1/16/2022
Rockets
L 118-112
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
L 133-131
Home
1/22/2022
Bucks
L 133-127
Away
1/25/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/26/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/31/2022
Knicks
-
Away
2/2/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/3/2022
Warriors
-
Away