The Sacramento Kings (25-46) go up against the Boston Celtics (42-28) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 18, 2022. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -11 221 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Celtics

The Celtics put up 6.1 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Kings give up (115.6).

When Boston puts up more than 115.6 points, it is 17-2.

Sacramento is 10-14 when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Kings' 110.5 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 103.7 the Celtics give up.

Sacramento has put together a 24-23 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.

Boston's record is 36-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.

The Celtics pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Kings average (9.9).

The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

