How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (25-46) go up against the Boston Celtics (42-28) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 18, 2022. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-11
221 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Celtics
- The Celtics put up 6.1 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Kings give up (115.6).
- When Boston puts up more than 115.6 points, it is 17-2.
- Sacramento is 10-14 when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Kings' 110.5 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 103.7 the Celtics give up.
- Sacramento has put together a 24-23 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.
- Boston's record is 36-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.
- The Celtics pull down 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Kings average (9.9).
- The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox puts up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.0 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.
How To Watch
Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
