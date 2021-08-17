How to Watch the NBA Summer League Championship: Celtics vs. Kings

Does "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas' apply to titles? Time for the Summer League Championship!

How do you follow dropping 90+ points in a hometown tournament with no stakes? Glad you asked, Payton Pritchard. You get a shot at the Summer League title and 40 minutes of Davion Mitchell.

How to Watch:

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Celtics vs. Kings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Boston Celtics (4-0), it has been a cakewalk to the championship game. They're blowing teams out by 21 points per game, and that includes a nail-biting two-point win to start the summer. Boston is a machine.

The duo of Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith is putting up 39.1 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists per game on ridiculous shooting numbers. Pritchard is at a 51-57-89 split in three games.

That will be tested by Mitchell’s individual defensive intensity and what he is bringing to the Kings this summer.

Mitchell is not lighting the desert on fire with counting stats (11.3 points, 5.5 assists) but is a whirling dervish on defense, super efficient and shooting lights out.

What a great match-up between Pritchard and Mitchell, or if Nesmith catches fire, Mitchell and Nesmith. The defensive challenge is a must-watch, which is such a fun wrinkle in today's game full of highlight scorers.

Regional restrictions may apply.