Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (nots seen) missing a free throw in overtime at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Boston Celtics (18-19) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Spurs

The 108.2 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Spurs allow.

Boston has a 10-6 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.

San Antonio is 9-5 when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Spurs' 111.5 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 107.1 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.1 points, San Antonio is 11-11.

Boston has a 15-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.

The Celtics make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

In games Boston shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.

The Spurs' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

This season, San Antonio has an 11-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.6 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.5 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray is atop almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by recording 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Doug McDermott is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with two per game, and its leader in blocks is Jakob Poeltl with 1.4 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Bucks L 117-113 Away 12/27/2021 Timberwolves L 108-103 Away 12/29/2021 Clippers L 91-82 Home 12/31/2021 Suns W 123-108 Home 1/2/2022 Magic W 116-111 Home 1/5/2022 Spurs - Home 1/6/2022 Knicks - Away 1/8/2022 Knicks - Home 1/10/2022 Pacers - Home 1/12/2022 Pacers - Away 1/14/2022 76ers - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule