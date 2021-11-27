Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (4-13) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Celtics vs. Spurs

    Celtics vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -4.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Celtics

    • The Celtics score 108.1 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 110.8 the Spurs allow.
    • Boston has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.
    • San Antonio has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Spurs put up an average of 107.3 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 106.4 the Celtics allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.4 points, San Antonio is 2-6.
    • Boston has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.
    • The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at sixth.
    • The Celtics average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
    • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

