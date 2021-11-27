Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (4-13) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4.5 213.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Celtics

The Celtics score 108.1 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 110.8 the Spurs allow.

Boston has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.

San Antonio has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 107.3 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 106.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 106.4 points, San Antonio is 2-6.

Boston has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at sixth.

The Celtics average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Spurs by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.5 assists in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

