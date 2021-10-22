Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (0-1) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Toronto Raptors (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Raptors

Last year, the Celtics averaged just 1.0 more point per game (112.7) than the Raptors gave up (111.7).

When Boston put up more than 111.7 points last season, it went 29-9.

Toronto had a 19-12 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Raptors scored an average of 111.3 points per game last year, the same as the 111.3 the Celtics allowed to opponents.

Toronto went 19-16 last season when it scored more than 111.3 points.

Boston went 22-15 last season when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points.

The Celtics shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.

Boston had a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Raptors shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.

Last season, Toronto had a 16-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder averaged 5.8 assists per contest.

Tatum hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Tatum averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Williams III notched 1.8 blocks per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam tallied 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Fred VanVleet dispensed 6.3 assists per game while scoring 19.6 PPG.

VanVleet hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Knicks L 138-134 Away 10/22/2021 Raptors - Home 10/24/2021 Rockets - Away 10/25/2021 Hornets - Away 10/27/2021 Wizards - Home 10/30/2021 Wizards - Away 11/1/2021 Bulls - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule