Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (4-6) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-5) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Raptors
- The 108.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 7.0 more points than the Raptors allow (101.8).
- Boston is 2-5 when scoring more than 101.8 points.
- Toronto has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Raptors put up 5.5 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Celtics allow (110.2).
- Toronto is 3-0 when it scores more than 110.2 points.
- Boston is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 104.7 points.
- The Celtics make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Boston is 1-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Raptors' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have given up to their opponents.
- Toronto has put together a 3-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jaylen Brown, who averages 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Al Horford averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 6.0 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Horford leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby averages 20.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Raptors.
- The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.6 points and 2.4 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).
- Anunoby hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (2.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Wizards
L 115-112
Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
L 128-114
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
W 92-79
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
W 95-78
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
L 107-104
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Pacers
W 97-94
Away
11/1/2021
Knicks
W 113-104
Away
11/3/2021
Wizards
W 109-100
Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
L 102-101
Home
11/7/2021
Nets
L 116-103
Home
11/10/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/11/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/19/2021
Kings
-
Away