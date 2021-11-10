Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (4-6) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-5) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Raptors

    • The 108.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 7.0 more points than the Raptors allow (101.8).
    • Boston is 2-5 when scoring more than 101.8 points.
    • Toronto has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Raptors put up 5.5 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Celtics allow (110.2).
    • Toronto is 3-0 when it scores more than 110.2 points.
    • Boston is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Celtics make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • Boston is 1-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
    • The Raptors' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have given up to their opponents.
    • Toronto has put together a 3-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jaylen Brown, who averages 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
    • Boston's leading rebounder is Al Horford averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 6.0 assists per game.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Horford leads them in blocks with 2.6 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby averages 20.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Raptors.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.6 points and 2.4 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 7.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).
    • Anunoby hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-112

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-114

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    W 92-79

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    W 95-78

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Pacers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-104

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-100

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 102-101

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    L 116-103

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
