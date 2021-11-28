Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (9-11) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (10-10) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1.5 209 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics

The Raptors put up 106.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics give up.

Toronto is 8-3 when scoring more than 105.9 points.

Boston has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Celtics put up an average of 107.1 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 106.6 the Raptors allow.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Boston is 6-4.

Toronto has a 6-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 25th.

The Raptors average 13.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Celtics by 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank seventh.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.1 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.3 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 6.7 assists per game.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and VanVleet in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

