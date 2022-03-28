Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-28) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (42-32) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Celtics Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-8

209 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Celtics

  • The Raptors score 109.1 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics give up.
  • When Toronto scores more than 103.9 points, it is 34-12.
  • Boston is 39-11 when allowing fewer than 109.1 points.
  • The Celtics put up just 3.6 more points per game (110.7) than the Raptors give up (107.1).
  • Boston is 34-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
  • Toronto's record is 33-15 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Raptors are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank fourth.
  • The Raptors pull down an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Celtics by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.2 points and pulls down 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 20.6 points per contest.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
  • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum racks up 27.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.8 per game.
  • Tatum hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
