Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's top scorers face off when Donovan Mitchell (15th, 23.2 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (14-7) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 24.4) and the Boston Celtics (12-10) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Celtics
- The Jazz score 8.5 more points per game (113.1) than the Celtics give up (104.6).
- When Utah scores more than 104.6 points, it is 14-3.
- When Boston allows fewer than 113.1 points, it is 11-4.
- The Celtics score an average of 106.3 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 103.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.4 points, Boston is 8-6.
- Utah is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Jazz are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.
- The Jazz grab 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.5).
- The Jazz are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank eighth.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tatum with 24.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.8 per game. He also records 10.9 points per game and tacks on 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Tatum averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Al Horford with 1.8 per game.
