Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the NBA's top scorers face off when Donovan Mitchell (15th, 23.2 points per game) and the Utah Jazz (14-7) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 24.4) and the Boston Celtics (12-10) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Celtics

    • The Jazz score 8.5 more points per game (113.1) than the Celtics give up (104.6).
    • When Utah scores more than 104.6 points, it is 14-3.
    • When Boston allows fewer than 113.1 points, it is 11-4.
    • The Celtics score an average of 106.3 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 103.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 103.4 points, Boston is 8-6.
    • Utah is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Jazz are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.
    • The Jazz grab 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.5).
    • The Jazz are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank eighth.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 23.2 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.5 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tatum with 24.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.8 per game. He also records 10.9 points per game and tacks on 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Tatum averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Al Horford with 1.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
