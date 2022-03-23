Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) attempts to dunk on New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (45-28) host Donovan Mitchell (10th, 26) and the Utah Jazz (45-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Jazz

The 110.2 points per game the Celtics score are only 2.9 more points than the Jazz give up (107.3).

Boston is 32-7 when scoring more than 107.3 points.

Utah has a 38-9 record when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Jazz's 113.9 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 103.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.8 points, Utah is 45-14.

Boston's record is 41-17 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Celtics make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Boston has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Jazz's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Utah has put together a 42-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 27 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes three threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell's points (26 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.

Rudy Gobert grabs 14.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Mavericks L 95-92 Home 3/16/2022 Warriors W 110-88 Away 3/18/2022 Kings W 126-97 Away 3/20/2022 Nuggets W 124-104 Away 3/21/2022 Thunder W 132-123 Away 3/23/2022 Jazz - Home 3/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/28/2022 Raptors - Away 3/30/2022 Heat - Home 4/1/2022 Pacers - Home 4/3/2022 Wizards - Home

Jazz Upcoming Schedule