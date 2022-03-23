Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) attempts to dunk on New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (45-28) host Donovan Mitchell (10th, 26) and the Utah Jazz (45-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Jazz

  • The 110.2 points per game the Celtics score are only 2.9 more points than the Jazz give up (107.3).
  • Boston is 32-7 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
  • Utah has a 38-9 record when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Jazz's 113.9 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 103.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 103.8 points, Utah is 45-14.
  • Boston's record is 41-17 when it gives up fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Celtics make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • Boston has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Jazz's 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Utah has put together a 42-17 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 27 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes three threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Mitchell's points (26 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
  • Rudy Gobert grabs 14.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Mavericks

L 95-92

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

W 110-88

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

W 126-97

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

W 124-104

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

W 132-123

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

-

Home

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Bucks

L 117-111

Home

3/16/2022

Bulls

W 125-110

Home

3/18/2022

Clippers

W 121-92

Home

3/20/2022

Knicks

W 108-93

Away

3/21/2022

Nets

L 114-106

Away

3/23/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/27/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

-

Away

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

