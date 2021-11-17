How to Watch Celtics at Hawks

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hawks look to continue their two-game winning streak at home.
    The Boston Celtics (7-7) and the Atlanta Hawks (6-8) are arguably the two most disappointing teams through 14 games this season. However, the Celtics started 8-6 last season and the Hawks started 5-9 before both teams made the playoffs, with the Hawks finishing two wins away from the NBA Finals.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Watch Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Trae Young went off for 42 points, a season-high, for his best scoring game of the young season:

    For the most part, the Hawks' issues this season can be traced to the defensive end. They are not causing turnovers, and teams are shooting efficiently against them.

    They have given up 110+ points in nine games this season (2-7) and have four games where they have given up 120+ points (0-4).

    Last year they came together around balance (nine players scoring in double figures), Young’s greatness (25.3 points and 9.4 assists) and better defensive effort. This season they have six players in double figures and are one of the worst defenses in the league.

    The Hawks have De’Andre Hunter (Wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (Shoulder) both listed out with Kevin Huerter (Hamstring) listed as day-to-day. The Celtics are going to be without Jaylen Brown (Leg) and have Robert Williams (Knee) listed as day-to-day.

    The Celtics are middle of the pack on offense, middle of the pack on defense and struggle with consistency. They need to find an identity in order to turn things around this season.

