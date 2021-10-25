How to Watch Celtics at Hornets

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Monday night, the Celtics are set to hit the road for a big matchup against the red-hot Hornets.
    Author:

    So far this season, the Eastern Conference has been extremely surprising and entertaining to watch. One of the most dynamic teams to start the season has been the Hornets, who many expected to leap into playoff contention. Tonight, the Celtics will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Hornets.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets:

    Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

    Live stream the Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the Celtics, the 2021-22 NBA season has gotten off to a rough start. They have gone 1-2, but they are fresh off of a 107-97 victory over the Rockets. In that win, Jayson Tatum put together a monster game with 31 points, while both Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder scored 18 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Hornets are 3-0 so far this season. They are coming off of a 111-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Miles Bridges dominated the Nets to the tune of 32 points, while LaMelo Ball chipped in 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent. While the Celtics are widely expected to be closer to NBA Finals contenders, the Hornets are not to be taken lightly. 

    This should be a very entertaining game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

