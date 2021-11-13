How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An Eastern Conference battle will take place Saturday evening when the Celtics head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers.
    The Celtics and Cavaliers will face off in an Eastern Conference battle Saturday in Cleveland.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

    Live stream the Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics need to figure out how to put some wins together and play up to their full potential. They are coming off of a 122–113 win over the Bucks that moved them to 6–6 on the season.

    Boston was led in scoring by Dennis Schroder, who scored 38 points on 16-for-27 shooting, while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists.

    The Cavaliers have been much better than expected and sport an 8–5 record entering this matchup. Cleveland defeated the Pistons by a final score of 98–78 in their most recent game. The Cavs were led by Darius Garland with 21 points and seven assists in the win.

    Both of these teams look like postseason contenders. This should be a very entertaining matchup between two teams hungry to win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

