How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

    November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Celtics have to be somewhere between embarrassed and perplexed with their season and most recent loss to the Cavaliers.
    Author:

    How are the Boston Celtics (6-7) going to react to giving up a 19 point lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5), losing in pretty demoralizing fashion? They will get a chance to find out tonight. The Cavaliers have been one of the best stories this early in the season as the young talent and defensive philosophy have merged together to make one of the most fun teams in the league.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Watch Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two teams just squared off on Saturday with Cleveland storming back from a 19 point lead to win in the final seconds:

    So far this season the Celtics have been hot and cold. They are ranked in the middle of the pack on defense (1No. 14) and offense (No. 16) and just have not found a rhythm. Some of that is due to injuries and health and safety protocols.

    Tonight the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (Leg) and list both Al Horford (Back) and Josh Richardson (Knee) as probable.

    For the Cavaliers, they are without Collin Sexton (Knee) with both Kevin Love (Health and Safety) and Lauri Markkanen (Health and Safety) listed as Day-to-Day.

    This season the Cavaliers have leaned into a defensive philosophy that has really paid off. They are No. 2 in the league in points allowed to opponents (101.3) and boast the No. 8 defensive rating (104.6).

    The veteran leadership of Ricky Rubio and defensive prowess of Jarrett Allen is a huge part of that success, but so is rookie Evan Mobley.

    Mobley is averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks plus steals in 34.1 minutes a night. He looks like a veteran out there covering up everything on the defensive end and playing like a guy that could have easily been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

    

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

    
