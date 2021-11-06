Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the brightest young stars in the NBA square off as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
    Author:

    The Celtics (4-5) and the Mavericks (5-3) have had up-and-down starts to their seasons heading into Saturday's matchup in Dallas.

    Both teams came into the season expecting to compete for conference titles, with MVP candidates and new head coaches looking to get these teams over the hump.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Watch Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics scored a 95–78 win against the Heat in their most recent game Thrusday.

    Boston's defense is near the bottom of the league (110.6 points allowed per game), and star Jayson Tatum has been off as well. He is averaging a three-year low in points (22.7) and in shooting percentage (37.3%).

    On Saturday, the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (leg) and have Josh Richardson (foot) listed as questionable.  The Mavericks have both Maxi Kleber (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) listed as day-to-day.

    The Mavericks' offense is ranked 27th offense in the NBA with 101.1 points per game and find themselves ranked in the bottom four of the league in FG%, 3PT%, assists and points per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17089208
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Mavericks

    2 minutes ago
    nascar-championship
    NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

    How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

    2 minutes ago
    Horse Racing
    2021 Breeders Cup Classic

    How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_13797143
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088172
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Bulls

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    56 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy