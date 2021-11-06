How to Watch Celtics at Mavericks

Two of the brightest young stars in the NBA square off as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

The Celtics (4-5) and the Mavericks (5-3) have had up-and-down starts to their seasons heading into Saturday's matchup in Dallas.

Both teams came into the season expecting to compete for conference titles, with MVP candidates and new head coaches looking to get these teams over the hump.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics scored a 95–78 win against the Heat in their most recent game Thrusday.

Boston's defense is near the bottom of the league (110.6 points allowed per game), and star Jayson Tatum has been off as well. He is averaging a three-year low in points (22.7) and in shooting percentage (37.3%).

On Saturday, the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (leg) and have Josh Richardson (foot) listed as questionable. The Mavericks have both Maxi Kleber (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) listed as day-to-day.

The Mavericks' offense is ranked 27th offense in the NBA with 101.1 points per game and find themselves ranked in the bottom four of the league in FG%, 3PT%, assists and points per game.

