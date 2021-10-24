How to Watch Celtics at Rockets

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Celtics are still looking for their first win of the young NBA season when they take on the Rockets on Sunday.
    The 2021-22 NBA season hasn't started well for the Celtics (0-2), but the team will have a good chance to get into the win column on Sunday night against the Rockets (1-1).

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Watch Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boston opened the year with a close loss to the Knicks, but Ime Udoka's team followed that up with a 115-83 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

    The Celtics shot just 39% from the floor in that game. While Jayson Tatum had an efficient showing, Marcus Smart was 0-for-6, and Jaylen Brown shot 23.1%. Add in an explosive showing from Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes and the result was a big loss for the Celtics, who were outscored 64-36 in the second half.

    As for the Rockets, Houston is coming off of a 124-91 win over the Thunder.

    Houston isn't expected to be a very good team this year, but it's still expected to be better than a rebuilding Thunder team.

    Christian Wood had 29 points on 66.7% shooting in the win, while Kevin Porter scored 20 points. Eric Gordon added 22 off the bench, while rookies Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün both got decent playing time.

    But as good as Houston looked in that game, the Celtics have the talent edge here. Consider Boston to be the favorites to win Sunday's game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

