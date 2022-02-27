How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Celtics are on fire and look to keep it rolling when they travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

The Boston Celtics have got their groove back after a slow start. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are proving they're better together as the team slowly moves up the ranks of the Eastern Conference. They went 9-1 in the 10 games before the All-Star break with a nine-game winning streak. They've come back after the break without missing a beat. 

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They completely dominated the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Thursday. They didn't take the night off on Saturday, as they beat Detroit handedly, winning 113-104. Of course Tatum and Brown led the way with the later scoring a team-high 27 points. They will be favored once again against the Indiana Pacers. 

Indiana is moving in the opposite direction of Boston, especially after it made major trades including Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings. The Pacers did play the Oklahoma City Thunder incredibly close though in their last game. They lost 129-125 in overtime to OKC, but they could only muster two points in extra time. 

The Celtics have won the first two matches so far this season, so it will be extra motivation for the Pacers to pull the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

