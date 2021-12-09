How to Watch Celtics at Clippers

The Celtics have no days off between playing both Los Angeles teams as they face the Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Celtics' stay at the Staples Center (yes, it's still called that until Christmas Day) continues as they face off against the Clippers one day after they played the Lakers. LeBron James and Co. played a very complete game last night—one of their best since they added Russell Westbrook.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers:

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Boston will have no time to dwell on the double-digit loss as it will need to improve on its defense after it had little spark in the second half. That performance was somewhat surprising after the Celtics dominated the Trail Blazers in their previous game, winning 145-117. They'll have two more games to finish out this road trip strong before they head back home for a five-game stint.

The Clippers are coming off a win against the Trail Blazers as well after another surprising loss to Sacramento. These clubs have identical records of 13-12 and are going through similar growing pains of developing their new lineups. Look for this one to be very close.

