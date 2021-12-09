Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Celtics have no days off between playing both Los Angeles teams as they face the Clippers on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Celtics' stay at the Staples Center (yes, it's still called that until Christmas Day) continues as they face off against the Clippers one day after they played the Lakers. LeBron James and Co. played a very complete game last night—one of their best since they added Russell Westbrook.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers:

    Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Watch Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boston will have no time to dwell on the double-digit loss as it will need to improve on its defense after it had little spark in the second half. That performance was somewhat surprising after the Celtics dominated the Trail Blazers in their previous game, winning 145-117. They'll have two more games to finish out this road trip strong before they head back home for a five-game stint. 

    The Clippers are coming off a win against the Trail Blazers as well after another surprising loss to Sacramento. These clubs have identical records of 13-12 and are going through similar growing pains of developing their new lineups. Look for this one to be very close. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    celtics jayson tatum
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Clippers

    2 minutes ago
    sacramento kings
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Kings

    32 minutes ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco

    32 minutes ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona

    32 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    42 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy