How to Watch Celtics at Heat

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat will look to defend their home court against the Celtics on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Although both teams came into the season with similar expectations, the Celtics and Heat have had very different experiences to start the 2021-22 season. Tonight, the Celtics will be in Miami in what is a key Eastern Conference matchup.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Boston Celtics at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics have had a slow start to the season, earning a record of 3-5 to this point. This has them sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference.

    Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been excellent for Boston, combining to produce 51.2 points per game. However, it hasn’t been enough to get the Celtics over the hump in games early in the season.

    On the flip side, the Heat have been great, with six wins in their first seven games. With this near perfect record, the Heat are the top team in the East.

    With a big four of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, Miami has dominated teams to this point in the season. In fact, against the Mavericks on Tuesday all four of those players scored at least 22 points.

    The Celtics don’t have a good record thus far, but don’t expect them to struggle this much all year. With that in mind, this game against the Heat won't be easy, especially with Boston playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia State at Louisiana

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_15729200
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame

    7 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Delaware State at Morgan State

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Heat

    7 minutes ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Delaware State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17
    College Football

    Louisiana vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Morgan State vs. Delaware State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy