How to Watch Celtics at Heat

The Heat will look to defend their home court against the Celtics on Thursday night.

Although both teams came into the season with similar expectations, the Celtics and Heat have had very different experiences to start the 2021-22 season. Tonight, the Celtics will be in Miami in what is a key Eastern Conference matchup.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Boston Celtics at Miami Heat on fuboTV

The Celtics have had a slow start to the season, earning a record of 3-5 to this point. This has them sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been excellent for Boston, combining to produce 51.2 points per game. However, it hasn’t been enough to get the Celtics over the hump in games early in the season.

On the flip side, the Heat have been great, with six wins in their first seven games. With this near perfect record, the Heat are the top team in the East.

With a big four of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, Miami has dominated teams to this point in the season. In fact, against the Mavericks on Tuesday all four of those players scored at least 22 points.

The Celtics don’t have a good record thus far, but don’t expect them to struggle this much all year. With that in mind, this game against the Heat won't be easy, especially with Boston playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

