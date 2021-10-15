How to Watch Celtics at Heat

    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the NBA preseason quickly winding down, the Celtics will hit the road for a matchup against the Heat on Friday night.
    The Celtics and Heat are both expected to be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. Both teams added quite a bit of talent to their rosters in the offseason, and fans can't wait to get the regular season underway. 

    However, there are still preseason games to play, and these two teams are set to face off in an exhibition game on Friday night.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN2

    You can live stream the Celtics at Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Looking at the Celtics first, they are coming into this matchup with a 2-1 preseason record. They have looked solid thus far, and new head coach Ime Udoka seems to have his team ready for the start of the regular season.

    On the other side of the court, the Heat have gone 4-1 so far in preseason play. Kyle Lowry has been fitting in well with the team, and Miami could be an elite NBA Finals contender this season. Only time will tell, but fans should be excited about the start they have seen.

    In their last game, a 103-102 loss against the Orlando Magic, the Celtics were led by Aaron Nesmith with 23 points. Nesmith is a young player that has developed nicely for Boston. A big year could be ahead for him, and he will be one to watch in this game.

    For the Heat, they are coming off of a 127-92 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. None of their stars played, which explained the final score. Javonte Smart led the team in scoring with 20 points.

    How To Watch

    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
