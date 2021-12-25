How to Watch Celtics at Bucks

Since Jayson Tatum dropped 42 points in a 117–103 win over Milwaukee last week, Boston has alternated wins and losses and currently sits at .500, trailing only Brooklyn in the Atlantic Division. The Bucks have won two straight without star Giannis Antetokounmpo due to COVID protocols and sit just a half-game behind the upstart Bulls in their division.

Jrue Holiday, DeMarcus Cousins and Khris Middleton combined for 72 points in a 102–95 win over Dallas on Thursday night. In a Christmas matchup, they will face the talented duo of Tatum and guard Jaylon Brown, who are both averaging over 22 points per game this season. The Celtics will see the return of center Robert Williams III and Dennis Schröder to the lineup.



How to Watch Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks:

Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (KATU – Portland, OR)

Milwaukee is winless in two games against the Celtics this season, dropping a 122–113 game at Boston without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, and losing again last Monday with Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

In the latter win, Brown made his return from a hamstring injury that had him sidelined for five games. In the five games since his return, Brown is averaging 25.2 points per game including back-to-back 30-plus point efforts.

The Bucks enter today's game as the second best rebounding team in the NBA at 47.1 rebounds per game, trailing only the Utah Jazz at 47.4 rebounds per game. While Antetokounmpo is the only player in double digits in rebounding, Milwaukee has five players who each pull down at least 5.0 rebounds per game.

