How to Watch Celtics at Bucks

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Celtics face the division-leading but depleted Bucks on Christmas Day.
    Author:

    Since Jayson Tatum dropped 42 points in a 117–103 win over Milwaukee last week, Boston has alternated wins and losses and currently sits at .500, trailing only Brooklyn in the Atlantic Division. The Bucks have won two straight without star Giannis Antetokounmpo due to COVID protocols and sit just a half-game behind the upstart Bulls in their division.

    Jrue Holiday, DeMarcus Cousins and Khris Middleton combined for 72 points in a 102–95 win over Dallas on Thursday night. In a Christmas matchup, they will face the talented duo of Tatum and guard Jaylon Brown, who are both averaging over 22 points per game this season. The Celtics will see the return of center Robert Williams III and Dennis Schröder to the lineup.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ABC (KATU – Portland, OR)

    You can stream the Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Milwaukee is winless in two games against the Celtics this season, dropping a 122–113 game at Boston without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, and losing again last Monday with Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

    In the latter win, Brown made his return from a hamstring injury that had him sidelined for five games. In the five games since his return, Brown is averaging 25.2 points per game including back-to-back 30-plus point efforts.

    The Bucks enter today's game as the second best rebounding team in the NBA at 47.1 rebounds per game, trailing only the Utah Jazz at 47.4 rebounds per game. While Antetokounmpo is the only player in double digits in rebounding, Milwaukee has five players who each pull down at least 5.0 rebounds per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KATU – Portland, OR)
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and his son with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall (99) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch TaxAct Camellia Bowl: Georgia State vs Ball State

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Georgia State: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) is tripped up by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Alex Spillum (10) in the first quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals: Camellia Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 minutes ago
    3504
    entertainment

    How to Watch All Madden

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    1 hour ago
    Olympic Ski Jumping
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Ski Jumping

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy