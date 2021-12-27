How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

The Celtics let a win slip through their fingers on Christmas Day and will look to rebound Monday against the Timberwolves.

The Celtics (16–17) lost a tough game on Christmas Day in the final 90 seconds, while the Timberwolves (15–17) have lost two games in a row to fall back under .500 for the season.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live Stream Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics held the lead with 77 seconds to go against the Bucks on Sunday but fell 117–113.

Monday marks the first game of the season between these two teams, with the Celtics winning both games last season.

Tonight the Timberwolves could be without seven players due to COVID-19 protocols, including Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley.

It is just as bad on the Celtics side with nine players in the protocols, including Josh Richardson, Al Horford and Grant Williams.

The Celtics have been middle of the pack all season, trading wins and losses over the last seven games and sitting at No. 14 on offense (108.5 points per game) and No. 16 on defense (107.4 opponents points per game).

Regional restrictions may apply.