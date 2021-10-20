To begin their 2021-22 regular season schedules, the Celtics will hit the road for a matchup against the Knicks.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season ix officially underway, and on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will square off in an Atlantic Division showdown. Both teams are expected to be contenders in the Eastern Conference which makes this must-watch basketball.

How to Watch: Celtics at Knicks

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Looking ahead at the big picture this season, the Celtics and Knicks could end up being top-five teams in the East. Both teams are loaded with talent at all positions and have made quality offseason additions.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will still be the force that powers this team. They did add Al Horford and Dennis Schröder this offseason, while also bringing in Josh Richardson. Boston should feel good about the additions it has made, even though the team lost Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.

On the other side of the court, the Knicks were able to re-sign point guard Derrick Rose in free agency. New York also added Fournier and Walker, meaning those two will get to play against their old team.

