    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    To begin their 2021-22 regular season schedules, the Celtics will hit the road for a matchup against the Knicks.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA regular season ix officially underway, and on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will square off in an Atlantic Division showdown. Both teams are expected to be contenders in the Eastern Conference which makes this must-watch basketball.

    How to Watch: Celtics at Knicks

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Boston Celtics at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Looking ahead at the big picture this season, the Celtics and Knicks could end up being top-five teams in the East. Both teams are loaded with talent at all positions and have made quality offseason additions.

    For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will still be the force that powers this team. They did add Al Horford and Dennis Schröder this offseason, while also bringing in Josh Richardson. Boston should feel good about the additions it has made, even though the team lost Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.

    On the other side of the court, the Knicks were able to re-sign point guard Derrick Rose in free agency. New York also added Fournier and Walker, meaning those two will get to play against their old team. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New England Revolution
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

    1 minute ago
    Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    1 minute ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Knicks

    1 minute ago
    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
    College Football

    How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

    1 minute ago
    Inter Miami CF
    MLS

    How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    MLS

    How to Watch CF Montreal vs. Orlando City FC

    1 minute ago
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) is tackled by Marshall Thundering Herd safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) as safety E.J. Jackson (21) and defensive lineman Sam Burton (0) close in during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy