How to Watch Celtics vs. Thunder

The Boston Celtics look for their fourth win in a row on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Since the switch flipped for the Celtics, they have become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and the NBA. With a win today, Boston (44-28) could jump the 76ers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Celtics take on the Thunder (20-51), who they beat earlier in this season.

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Boston is coming off a huge 124-104 win over the Nuggets behind two 30-point performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Since Jan. 8, Boston has gone 26-7, playing like one of the best teams in the NBA.

Defense has really carried the team, as well as Jayson Tatum leveling up and Marcus Smart settling the team down.

During this stretch, Boston is giving up 99.6 points per game, scoring 112.3 PPG and has 18 wins by 10+ points. Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Overall, Boston has found its identity and might have a future superstar heading into the final 10 games of the season and into the playoffs.

