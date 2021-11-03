How to Watch Celtics at Magic

It may be early, but both the Celtics (2-5) and Magic (2-6) sit outside of the Eastern Conference playoff race right now. It's a surprise for Boston but something that was likely expected of Orlando.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

The Celtics are fourth in the NBA in points per game at 113.9, but their defense has been a weak point, ranking last in points allowed at 119.7.

Jaylen Brown (26.7 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (25.7 PPG) lead the Celtics in scoring. But Tatum is shooting under 40% so far, and the team's role players are struggling too. Marcus Smart is shooting under 30% through six games, and three of the team's top six players in minutes per game are hitting under 30% of their threes.

As for Orlando, the Magic are 22nd in scoring offense and 23rd in scoring defense.

The team boasts a young rotation with no starter being over 23 years old. Cole Anthony is having a huge second NBA season, averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, while rookie Franz Wagner is second on the team in scoring. The return of Chuma Okeke, who is playing limited minutes so far, adds another young piece to this rebuilding franchise.

