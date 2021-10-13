How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

    • October 13, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Magic are trying to build exactly what the Celtics already have with good young players and a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.
    Author:

    The Celtics (2-0) head south to play the Magic (0-3) in this preseason matchup. The Magic are in fresh start mode with a new rookie point guard, a new head coach and a new system. Orlando has moved on from its previous core to try and build from the ground up. The Celtics are trying to strike a balance between maintaining their play and peppering some freshness to get to the next level.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic:

    Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Watch Celtics vs. Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jalen Suggs has not been a dominant star so far in preseason on the offensive end, but he has committed to effort, defense and trying to make his team better.

    In three games, the rookie point guard has averaged 5.0 points 3.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds (27.2 FG%, 20 3PT%, 33.3 FT%) in 22.6 minutes per game (minus-11 overall). The Magic lost two of those games by only one point and are playing scrappily, including their first preseason game against the Celtics.

    For the Celtics, they are 2-0 with a plus-3 point differential. They snuck out with a one-point win against Orlando (98-97) and a two-point win over the Raptors (113-111). They played their most recent game without Jaylen Brown (25 points, four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes against the Magic).

    Boston is still ironing out its rotations around Jayson Tatum, Brown and Marcus Smart. Around those three the Celtics have tested Robert Williams III (both games), Juancho Hernangomez (one game), Al Horford (one game) and Romeo Langford (one game) as starters.

    It looks like the Celtics feel good with a big man by committee approach, with Williams III and Horford as the lynchpins. The fifth starter is their biggest question.

