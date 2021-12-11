How to Watch Celtics at Suns

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NBA action, the Celtics will travel to Phoenix for an intriguing showdown against the Suns.
    The NBA season continues Friday as the Celtics travel to Phoenix to face off against the Suns. Both teams are expected to be legitimate contenders at the end of the year, but right now the Suns are one of the top teams in the league.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Live stream the Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics have started the season with a 13–13 record. That has been a bit of a disappointing start, but Boston has plenty of talent to get back on the right track. They are coming off of a 114–111 loss against the Clippers last time out.

    On the other side, the Suns have been dominant all season long. Phoenix holds a 20–4 record so far this season. The Suns are fresh off of a hard-fought 108–104 win over the Spurs in their last game and are looking to continue a new winning streak.

    Both of these teams are loaded with star talent. This is going to be a fun game to watch and one you won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
