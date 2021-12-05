How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Boston Celtics and Trail Blazers look to get back in the win column in Portland.
    Author:

    The Portland Trail Blazers are going to have to overcome a lot going into this game with the Boston Celtics. First, they fired their longtime President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey for workplace misconduct. They will continue to be without their star Damian Lillard, who is still dealing with a longstanding abdomen injury. 

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live stream Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    If that wasn't enough, the Blazers only scored 83 points in a loss to the Spurs who at that point had only won six games on the season. They are going to have to dig deep to generate enough offense to keep up with Boston. 

    The Celtics are in the midst of a five-game West Coast road trip. In their first game of that swing last night they put up 130 points, but still lost to the Utah Jazz. Portland has lost four of five, so this just might be the matchup Boston needs to get back in the win column. 

    Jayson Tatum has enough offensive firepower to will this team to a win but Jaylen Brown didn't suit up against the Jazz, so it will be important to watch his status, as he's listed as day-to-day. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) rebounds in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13792550 (1)
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch St. Vincent's-St. Mary's vs. Sierra Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Canucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15710049
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNLV at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16532703
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy