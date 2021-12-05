How to Watch Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Both the Boston Celtics and Trail Blazers look to get back in the win column in Portland.

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to have to overcome a lot going into this game with the Boston Celtics. First, they fired their longtime President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey for workplace misconduct. They will continue to be without their star Damian Lillard, who is still dealing with a longstanding abdomen injury.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

If that wasn't enough, the Blazers only scored 83 points in a loss to the Spurs who at that point had only won six games on the season. They are going to have to dig deep to generate enough offense to keep up with Boston.

The Celtics are in the midst of a five-game West Coast road trip. In their first game of that swing last night they put up 130 points, but still lost to the Utah Jazz. Portland has lost four of five, so this just might be the matchup Boston needs to get back in the win column.

Jayson Tatum has enough offensive firepower to will this team to a win but Jaylen Brown didn't suit up against the Jazz, so it will be important to watch his status, as he's listed as day-to-day.

