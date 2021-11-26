How to Watch Celtics at Spurs

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NBA action, the Celtics will travel to San Antonio for an intriguing matchup against the Spurs.
    Author:

    With Thanksgiving already over, it's hard to believe just how deep into the NBA season we already are. On Friday night, the Celtics and Spurs will face off in San Antonio in what could be a very entertaining matchup.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

    Live stream the Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this game, the Celtics have gotten off to a 10-9 start to the season. Boston has not had the start it was hoping for, but it has still shown flashes of being a legitimate contender. In their last matchup, the Celtics ended up losing to the Nets by a final score of 123-104.

    On the other side of the court, the Spurs have struggled to begin the season as well. They are just 4-13 entering this matchup against Boston. San Antonio is fresh off of a tough 124-106 loss to the Hawks.

    While the Celtics should win this game, the Spurs have a young roster that can compete. Boston will need to come in and take care of business from the start. 

    Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out with the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    NBA

