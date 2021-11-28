How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

It's clear that both the Celtics and Raptors are good teams, but they have been inconsistent all season. Who will come out on top on Sunday?

This season for the Celtics (10-10) has been all about taking two steps forward, then one step back. They look great one night, then average the next. For the Raptors (9-11), it has been much of the same. Neither team has found a real rhythm or identity this season.

How to Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

This is the third game between these two divisional rivals, with the Raptors taking the early season win (115-83) and the Celtics winning the more recent meeting (104-88).

In the Raptors win, rookie Scottie Barnes put on a show on both ends with 25 points and 13 rebounds. He was also able to successfully guard both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

For today’s game, injuries rear their ugly head again with Dennis Schröder (ankle) and Robert Williams (illness) both out. Brown is listed as questionable for the Celtics.

Toronto will be without Khem Birch (knee). OG Anunoby (hip) and Gary Trent Jr. (calf) are listed as questionable.

Both teams need a win and some momentum with a crowded and competitive Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

