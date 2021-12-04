How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

The Celtics look to start their five-game West Coast road trip on the right foot against the Jazz.

The Celtics are coming off a defensive slug match after beating the 76ers 88-87. Neither team was firing on all cylinders, but Jayson Tatum kicked it into high gear late, leading all scorers with 26 points and adding 16 rebounds to sway the game.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Boston won't have time to sort through a slow start when it travels to take on the Jazz. That's because Donovan Mitchell continues to be one of the most consistent players in the NBA over the past five years.

Mitchell scored 30 points against the Trail Blazers in Utah's last game to cruise to a 129-107 victory. The Celtics will need to bring back that vintage defense to hang in this game on the road.

