Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Celtics look to start their five-game West Coast road trip on the right foot against the Jazz.
    Author:

    The Celtics are coming off a defensive slug match after beating the 76ers 88-87. Neither team was firing on all cylinders, but Jayson Tatum kicked it into high gear late, leading all scorers with 26 points and adding 16 rebounds to sway the game. 

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Live stream the Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boston won't have time to sort through a slow start when it travels to take on the Jazz. That's because Donovan Mitchell continues to be one of the most consistent players in the NBA over the past five years. 

    Mitchell scored 30 points against the Trail Blazers in Utah's last game to cruise to a 129-107 victory. The Celtics will need to bring back that vintage defense to hang in this game on the road. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15714186
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    gonzaga women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Gonzaga in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17262627
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Pac-12 Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Mavericks

    31 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State in College Hockey

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy