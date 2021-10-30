How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

Can the Wizards continue their strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season when they take on the Celtics?

The Wizards (4-1) will host the Celtics (2-3) on Saturday afternoon in an Eastern Conference contest.

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards come into this game in a four-way tie for the best record in the East with the Knicks, Hornets and Bulls, in what's been an odd start to this NBA season.

While Bradley Beal has been Washington's best player, the strong play of Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell—both acquired from the Lakers in the Russell Westbrook trade—has been a huge boost for this team, as has the play of free-agent acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Wizards might only have one star, but the franchise has put some strong talent around that star, while young promising players like Deni Avdija are getting minutes as well.

Boston is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are combining to average 51.1 points per game, but the team isn't getting consistency from other players. Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder are both shooting under 40% from the floor, and Al Horford has struggled from three, hitting just 23.1% from downtown.

These teams faced each other on Oct. 27, with the Wizards winning in Boston 116-107. The Wizards shot 51.2% from the floor in the win, with Dinwiddie scoring 22 points and Harrell scoring 25 off the bench.

Boston shot 43,5%, and Tatum led the way with 23 points.

