How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can the Wizards continue their strong start to the 2021-22 NBA season when they take on the Celtics?
    Author:

    The Wizards (4-1) will host the Celtics (2-3) on Saturday afternoon in an Eastern Conference contest.

    How to Watch Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    You can live stream Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wizards come into this game in a four-way tie for the best record in the East with the Knicks, Hornets and Bulls, in what's been an odd start to this NBA season.

    While Bradley Beal has been Washington's best player, the strong play of Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell—both acquired from the Lakers in the Russell Westbrook trade—has been a huge boost for this team, as has the play of free-agent acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie. 

    The Wizards might only have one star, but the franchise has put some strong talent around that star, while young promising players like Deni Avdija are getting minutes as well.

    Boston is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference.

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are combining to average 51.1 points per game, but the team isn't getting consistency from other players. Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder are both shooting under 40% from the floor, and Al Horford has struggled from three, hitting just 23.1% from downtown.

    These teams faced each other on Oct. 27, with the Wizards winning in Boston 116-107. The Wizards shot 51.2% from the floor in the win, with Dinwiddie scoring 22 points and Harrell scoring 25 off the bench.

    Boston shot 43,5%, and Tatum led the way with 23 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17046764
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

    10 seconds ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points at Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Vitória SC

    45 minutes ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16097872
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships

    1 hour ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) reacts to his touchdown run with teammate wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy