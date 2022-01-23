Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards (23-23) battle the Boston Celtics (23-24) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-1.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics
- The 107.4 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Wizards allow.
- When Boston totals more than 109.7 points, it is 12-6.
- When Washington allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 15-3.
- The Wizards put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 15-9 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Boston's record is 18-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Wizards are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
- The Celtics average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards' Beal racks up enough points (23.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.7 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.7 per game).
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)