Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards (23-23) battle the Boston Celtics (23-24) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -1.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics

The 107.4 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Wizards allow.

When Boston totals more than 109.7 points, it is 12-6.

When Washington allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 15-3.

The Wizards put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 15-9 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Boston's record is 18-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Wizards are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

The Celtics average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch