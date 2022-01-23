Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards (23-23) battle the Boston Celtics (23-24) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Celtics vs. Wizards

Celtics vs Wizards Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-1.5

216.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics

  • The 107.4 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Wizards allow.
  • When Boston totals more than 109.7 points, it is 12-6.
  • When Washington allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 15-3.
  • The Wizards put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Washington has put together a 15-9 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
  • Boston's record is 18-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Wizards are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
  • The Celtics average 10.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Wizards are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards' Beal racks up enough points (23.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.7 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.7 per game).

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

alabama women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17537351
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

1 minute ago
USATSI_17076369
NBA

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

31 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17540425
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Indiana

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy