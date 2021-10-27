Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (2-2) square off against the Washington Wizards (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards
- Last year, the Celtics averaged 5.8 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Wizards allowed (118.5).
- Boston went 20-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
- Washington went 19-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.
- Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
- Boston went 30-18 last season when it allowed fewer than 116.6 points.
- The Celtics shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Wizards allowed to opponents.
- Boston went 24-10 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Wizards' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Celtics allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Washington went 24-18 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder notched 5.8 assists per contest.
- Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
- Tatum averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Williams III collected 1.8 blocks per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Montrezl Harrell pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
- Davis Bertans made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Knicks
L 138-134
Away
10/22/2021
Raptors
L 115-83
Home
10/24/2021
Rockets
W 107-97
Away
10/25/2021
Hornets
W 140-129
Away
10/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
10/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Raptors
W 98-83
Away
10/22/2021
Pacers
W 135-134
Home
10/25/2021
Nets
L 104-90
Away
10/27/2021
Celtics
-
Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
How To Watch
October
27
2021
Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
