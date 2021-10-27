    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (2-2) square off against the Washington Wizards (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards

    • Last year, the Celtics averaged 5.8 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Wizards allowed (118.5).
    • Boston went 20-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
    • Washington went 19-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.
    • The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.
    • Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
    • Boston went 30-18 last season when it allowed fewer than 116.6 points.
    • The Celtics shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Wizards allowed to opponents.
    • Boston went 24-10 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Wizards' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Celtics allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
    • Washington went 24-18 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder notched 5.8 assists per contest.
    • Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Tatum averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Williams III collected 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Montrezl Harrell pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
    • Davis Bertans made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 138-134

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-83

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Rockets

    W 107-97

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-129

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-83

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pacers

    W 135-134

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nets

    L 104-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
