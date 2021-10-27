Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (2-2) square off against the Washington Wizards (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards

Last year, the Celtics averaged 5.8 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Wizards allowed (118.5).

Boston went 20-5 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Washington went 19-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.7 points.

The Wizards' 116.6 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.

Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.

Boston went 30-18 last season when it allowed fewer than 116.6 points.

The Celtics shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Wizards allowed to opponents.

Boston went 24-10 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Wizards' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Celtics allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Washington went 24-18 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Enes Kanter pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder notched 5.8 assists per contest.

Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.

Tatum averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Williams III collected 1.8 blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.

Montrezl Harrell pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.

Davis Bertans made 3.0 threes per game a season ago.

Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Knicks L 138-134 Away 10/22/2021 Raptors L 115-83 Home 10/24/2021 Rockets W 107-97 Away 10/25/2021 Hornets W 140-129 Away 10/27/2021 Wizards - Home 10/30/2021 Wizards - Away 11/1/2021 Bulls - Home 11/3/2021 Magic - Away 11/4/2021 Heat - Away 11/6/2021 Mavericks - Away

