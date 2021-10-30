Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (4-1) play the Boston Celtics (2-3) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Celtics vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-2
223.5 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Celtics
- The 112.2 points per game the Wizards put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Celtics allow (119.0).
- Washington has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 119.0 points.
- The Celtics' 114.2 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 107.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.
- Washington's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Wizards are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 14th.
- The Wizards' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Celtics grab per game (10.4).
- The Wizards are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 14th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.0 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, distributing 6.0 assists in each contest.
- Dinwiddie leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Raul Neto is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 26.6 points per game. He also adds 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his statistics.
- Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 10.4 points and 1.8 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dennis Schroder holds the top spot for assists with 6.2 per game, adding 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.
- Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart with 2.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 3.2 per game.
How To Watch
