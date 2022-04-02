Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts toward Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) after fouling out of the game during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-30) play the Washington Wizards (33-43) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards

The Celtics record only 0.8 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Wizards give up (111.4).

Boston has a 29-6 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.

When Washington gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 21-10.

The Wizards' 108.4 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 104.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Washington is 25-21 when it scores more than 104.0 points.

Boston has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Celtics are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Boston has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Wizards have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Washington has compiled a 31-29 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.8 assists per game.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is atop almost all of the Wizards' leaderboards by averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 Jazz W 125-97 Home 3/27/2022 Timberwolves W 134-112 Home 3/28/2022 Raptors L 115-112 Away 3/30/2022 Heat L 106-98 Home 4/1/2022 Pacers W 128-123 Home 4/3/2022 Wizards - Home 4/6/2022 Bulls - Away 4/7/2022 Bucks - Away 4/10/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule