Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (47-30) play the Washington Wizards (33-43) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards
- The Celtics record only 0.8 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Wizards give up (111.4).
- Boston has a 29-6 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- When Washington gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 21-10.
- The Wizards' 108.4 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 104.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Washington is 25-21 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
- Boston has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Wizards have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Washington has compiled a 31-29 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.8 assists per game.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is atop almost all of the Wizards' leaderboards by averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
W 125-97
Home
3/27/2022
Timberwolves
W 134-112
Home
3/28/2022
Raptors
L 115-112
Away
3/30/2022
Heat
L 106-98
Home
4/1/2022
Pacers
W 128-123
Home
4/3/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/6/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/7/2022
Bucks
-
Away
4/10/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
W 100-97
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
W 123-115
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
L 107-94
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
W 127-110
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
W 135-103
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/6/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/8/2022
Knicks
-
Home
4/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
1:00
PM/EST
