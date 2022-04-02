Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts toward Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) after fouling out of the game during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts toward Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) after fouling out of the game during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-30) play the Washington Wizards (33-43) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Wizards

  • The Celtics record only 0.8 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Wizards give up (111.4).
  • Boston has a 29-6 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
  • When Washington gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 21-10.
  • The Wizards' 108.4 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 104.0 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Washington is 25-21 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
  • Boston has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 33-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Wizards have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • Washington has compiled a 31-29 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.6 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.8 assists per game.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is atop almost all of the Wizards' leaderboards by averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

W 125-97

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-112

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

L 115-112

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

L 106-98

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

W 128-123

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

W 100-97

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

W 123-115

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

L 107-94

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

W 127-110

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

W 135-103

Home

4/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/6/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/8/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts toward Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) after fouling out of the game during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) chase the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy